Parallel Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

