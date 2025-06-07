Parallel Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 692.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OWL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.