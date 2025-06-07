Parallel Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 629.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.12 and a beta of 1.34. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

AVPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other AvePoint news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

