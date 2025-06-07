Parallel Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 669,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 211,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.