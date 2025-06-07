Parallel Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 484,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 427,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE FMC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.