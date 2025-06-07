Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NU by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NU stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

