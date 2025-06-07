Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.