Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.