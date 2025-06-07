Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NULG opened at $90.74 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

