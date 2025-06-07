Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 256,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $131,786,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after buying an additional 286,618 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $54.78 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.