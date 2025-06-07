Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

