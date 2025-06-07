Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

