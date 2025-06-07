Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 782.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3,482.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $15.05 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

