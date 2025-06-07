Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,187,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,794,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,029,000 after buying an additional 1,306,722 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 430,961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

