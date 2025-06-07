Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 147,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

