Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.