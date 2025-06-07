Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $210.01.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.17.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

