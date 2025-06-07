Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

