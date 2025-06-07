Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 841,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $15,397,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $3,394,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

