Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Li Auto by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.