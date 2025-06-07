Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after buying an additional 7,693,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,538,000 after purchasing an additional 511,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,614,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IPG shares. Argus cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

