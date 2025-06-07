Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 353,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $78.53 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.