Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Pinterest by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 406,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 200,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.2%

PINS opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,437 shares of company stock worth $35,044,674. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

