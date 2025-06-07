Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

