Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.