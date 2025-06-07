Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BCC opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

