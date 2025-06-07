Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.