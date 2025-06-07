Park Square Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

