Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $16.40 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,000. NVIDIA makes up about 11.3% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

