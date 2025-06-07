Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.63. 45,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 30,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.89.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

