Paul F. Titterton Sells 18,700 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $157.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.19. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

