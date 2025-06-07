Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAY. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Paymentus stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

In other Paymentus news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Paymentus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Paymentus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

