Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,453.73. This trade represents a 31.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,650. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.