Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.30. 7,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.
Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
Pearl Diver Credit Dividend Announcement
About Pearl Diver Credit
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pearl Diver Credit
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Diver Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Diver Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.