Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.30. 7,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Pearl Diver Credit Dividend Announcement

About Pearl Diver Credit

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

