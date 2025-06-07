Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Perfect (NYSE:PERFGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Perfect Stock Performance

Shares of Perfect stock opened at $1.82 on Friday.

Perfect Company Profile

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform.

