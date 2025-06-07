PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $7.81. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 123,006 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
