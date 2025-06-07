PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $7.81. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 123,006 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 364,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.