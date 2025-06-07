Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 11,485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

