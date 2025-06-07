Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.09. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,014 shares changing hands.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Trading Down 14.8%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Pioneer Oil and Gas
Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.
