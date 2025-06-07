Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Citigroup

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of PL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.61. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,213,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,802,000 after acquiring an additional 261,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,245 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 1,013,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,966,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 145,123 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

