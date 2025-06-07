Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE PL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 397,153 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,966,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 145,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.