Planet Labs PBC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 65,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,692% compared to the average daily volume of 3,681 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,213,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,802,000 after purchasing an additional 261,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 69,245 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 261,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 1,013,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,966,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 145,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

