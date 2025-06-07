PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,716 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 338,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 129,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $510.57 million, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.52. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

