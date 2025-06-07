Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 790.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pool by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $297.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

