Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 1,564.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,281 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217.20. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,115.20. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,328 shares of company stock worth $4,404,523. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.63. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

