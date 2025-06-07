Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.92. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 30,631 shares trading hands.
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,012.32% and a negative return on equity of 286.30%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.