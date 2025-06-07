PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $306,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,854.31. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

