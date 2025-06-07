Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Applied Digital, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, Snowflake, Tempus AI, QUALCOMM, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or deploy AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision—to create smarter products and services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to firms whose growth and valuation may be driven by AI-powered innovation across industries. The performance of AI stocks typically reflects technological breakthroughs, adoption rates and regulatory developments in the broader AI ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 125,327,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,465,578. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,341,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

SNOW traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $167.74. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $217.05.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,260,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. 2,472,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,731. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,587. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55.

