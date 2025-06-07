Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Canopy Growth, Indivior, Tilray, Turning Point Brands, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis and hemp-derived products. They also include businesses developing related technologies or providing ancillary services such as equipment manufacturing, distribution and testing. Investors in cannabis stocks face higher volatility and regulatory risk, but may benefit from the sector’s rapid growth and evolving legalization trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 9,779,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 769,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,968. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 16,953,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,597,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $401.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 56,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,754. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34.

