Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

CrowdStrike, Alphabet, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deploy hardware, software and services designed to protect computers, networks and data from unauthorized access, malware and other digital threats. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms whose revenues and growth hinge on the rising global demand for robust cyber defenses and risk-management solutions. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, cybersecurity companies often benefit from steady, long-term contracts with governments, enterprises and other organizations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $28.43 on Wednesday, hitting $460.33. 9,558,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.78 and its 200 day moving average is $385.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.40, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,629,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,981,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,100. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

