Promising Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 4th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, BigBear.ai, SEA, Roblox, Walt Disney, and Verizon Communications are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the media and leisure sectors—film and television studios, streaming services, music labels, video game developers, and live‐event promoters, among others. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to consumer demand for content and experiences, with their performance often tied to shifts in technology, content trends and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. 12,467,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,955,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,422,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,187,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,930. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. Roblox has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. 2,035,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,977,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

